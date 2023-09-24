Eazy The Block Captain Addresses Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

Remy Ma's been trending for a while in the past two weeks due to cheating rumors surfacing against her. Moreover, battle rapper Geech Gotti of her Chrome 23 group recently claimed that she was unfaithful to her 15-year-old marriage with Papoose during a rap battle. Not only that, but Gotti alleged that the 43-year-old did so with fellow battle rapper (that he was battling in the moment) Eazy The Block Captain, which ruffled a lot of feathers online. For what it's worth, she staunchly denied any and all claims of this, even though people are still digging and assuming things online. In fact, now Eazy himself came through with a vague but also anticipatory response hinting at a soon-to-come full reflection.

"If it's not me, nobody speaks on my behalf," Eazy The Block Captain wrote via his Instagram Story. "There's a lot of rumors out there that I will address very soon." Furthermore, this is quite the ominous message, as it could easily refer to either Remy Ma or Gotti. However, it seems like it actually has to do with a mistake made by a publicist that works with him.

Eazy The Block Captain Has A More Detailed Response On The Way

Furthermore, Eazy reposted an apology from Nicole Sabrina for misinforming media outlets when it came to the timing of her client's statement. Sabrina apparently told various news sources that he would speak out on Friday (September 22) and made an exclusive story available. This seemingly wasn't done with the consent of the hardened MC, so maybe that's why Eazy The Block Captain had to preview his actual reflection on the matter with a Story post. Either way, it still adds to a lot of speculation and mystery online surrounding this, especially since it's been a long time coming.

After all, the first time that all these actors were involved in this gossip was a couple of months ago. Gotti claimed that Eazy and Remy's man actually physically fought over this, which she then denied. It looks like we must now wait for the battle rapper to either settle this down or light it on fire. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Remy Ma, Papoose, and Eazy The Block Captain.

