Remy Ma’s Cheating Allegations Leave Her Unbothered: “He Loves Me”

“It’s not the first time somebody said my name in one of their rounds,” Remy Ma explained.

Caroline Fisher
Remy Ma's been under fire as of late after Tasha K shared some "receipts" showing her allegedly cheating on Papoose. Earlier in the summer, rumors began to swirl that her husband got into a fight with Eazy The Block Captain after his rap battle against Geechi Gotti. During the battle, Eazy's opponent appeared to "expose" his alleged relationship with Remy, which was the rumored catalyst for the fight.

She took to social media at the time to shut rumors down, claiming that it was all "lies." Eazy also denied it in an interview, claiming that he never got into any fight with Papoose. Regardless, the speculation has continued, and Tasha K's new apparent evidence isn't helping. Recently, she posted a photo which appears to show Remy enjoying dinner with Eazy, claiming they were on a "date." She further claimed that Papoose and Eazy did get into a fight after the rap battle. Now, a clip of Remy sharing her thoughts on Geechi Gotti's accusation that started it all has surfaced, and she appears unbothered.

Remy Ma Said She's "Comfortable" With Geechi Gotti's Cheating Accusations

In the clip, Remy's asked whether or not she was uncomfortable with Geechi Gotti taking shots at her relationship during the battle. "I'm comfortable, I'm comfortable. Listen, it's battle rap," she responded. "I'm used to it, like, it's to be expected. It's not the first time somebody said my name in one of their rounds." When the person behind the camera notes how long the call-out lasted, Remy simply brushed it off. "He loves me, he loves me," she replied.

Though the cheating rumors are unconfirmed, Remy Ma is already facing some backlash for her alleged infidelity. What do you think of the recent allegations against Remy Ma? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Remy Ma and Papoose.

