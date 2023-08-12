Ghostface Killah Returns And Taps Remy Ma For “YUPP!”

Ghostface Killah has returned to music with a new track entitled “YUPP!” featuring his fellow New Yorker, Remy Ma. The pair honors their East Coast roots but trading bars over a gritty beat. The track couldn’t come at a more perfect time, as Hip Hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The song is reportedly a part of the rapper’s upcoming album, on which he’s collaborating with the media and content company Mass Appeal. This would be his first project since 2019’s Ghostface Killahs.

Coming in at just over three minutes, the rapper’s bravado is more than evident. With a career spanning over three decades, the Wu-Tang rapper continues to prove he’s still a master at getting lyrical. Remy Ma works as the perfect paring with Ghostface, as the two share such ferocity when it comes to their delivery. It makes one wonder why did we have to wait this long for the pair to collaborate.

The Track Captures The Essence Of East Coast Hip Hop

As of today, neither Ghostface nor his team have released any new information about the upcoming project. It is also unclear when or if the project will be released this year. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll keep you posted about new music from the Staten Island rapper.

In other related news, despite releasing some new music, Ghostface’s personal life has seemed to hit a sour note. In May, the rapper’s son, Infinite Coles, took to Instagram to call Ghost “the full definition of a deadbeat” and bring forth various claims. “I haven’t had a full conversation with you or seen you in over 15 years!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “You haven’t once tried to reach out to me to see how I’m feeling or how I’m doing. I have messages that literally show me reaching out to you and receiving no response for over a DECADE!”

Quotable Lyrics:

N*ggas will rob you and take your pharmaceuticals

Gonna be a lot of slow singing at your funeral

Didn’t I tell you, savages in the night (YUPP)

And you don’t even know it’s on site (YUPP)

