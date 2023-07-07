Ghostface Killah recently took to social media to share a photo of him and Nia Long. The two are seen leaning in for a hug at an event in the new photo. “My Old Crush gave me a Hug,” the artist captioned the post, “shout out to @iamnialong.” It’s no secret that Nia Long has been a crush of his for some time, as he’s given her a few shoutouts on songs in the past.

On his 2000 LP Supreme Clientele, Ghostface Killah dubs Long “primetime” on the track “Who Would You F**k.” She also received a shoutout from the artist on 2001’s Bulletproof Wallets. “Glittered out, stout face, tec, Rae up in the Hilton / Heard Nia Long is in the building,” he raps alongside Raekwon on “The Hilton.” It appears as though the Wu-Tang Clan artist’s dreams have finally come true.

Read More: Ghostface Killah Is “The Full Definition Of A Deadbeat,” His Son Claims

Ghostface Killah Called Nia Long “Primetime”

Ghostface Killah isn’t the only artist to have a crush on Nia Long. In May, Omarion addressed rumors he’s dating Long on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Though he didn’t confirm the two of them are an item, he claimed that he’d be game. “Nia if you wanted to rock we can body- ody a,” he said. Kanye West, Jay-Z, and more have also given her shoutouts in the past.

Later in May, Ghostface Killah’s son Infinite Coles had some less than flattering things to say about his father. “I haven’t had a full conversation with you or seen you in over 15 years!,” he began. “You haven’t once tried to reach out to me to see how I’m feeling or how I’m doing. I have messages that literally show me reaching out to you and receiving no response for over a DECADE! The legend that you all love, Ghostface Killah is the full definition of a deadbeat,” he continued. “Dad, you let us live without light, gas or even communication from you for years.”

Read More: Ghostface Killah Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

[Via]