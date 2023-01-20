Nia Long Says She’s “Single AF” Following Omarion Dating Rumors
Omarion began trending on Twitter after sharing a video of himself and Nia Long at the premiere of “You People.”
Nia Long spoke out shortly after she was spotted with Omarion at the premiere of her new movie, You People.
Netflix debuted Kenya Barris’ new movie, You People, starring Nia Long, Jonah Hill, and Eddie Murphy during an exclusive event in Los Angeles. As the stars strutted across the red carpet, Nia Long and Omarion crossed paths, embraced one another, and took a picture together.
Afterward, Nia Long walks away but she holds onto Omarion’s hand before pulling him in. However, it was Omarion’s smile afterward that left many under the impression that they might be romantically linked. Or, at least, the singer was ready to shoot his shot.
There’s nothing else that indicates they’re dating besides the short video. However, Twitter wasted little time reacting to the short clip Omarion tweeted.
Though many rooted for Omarion, Long made it clear that she’s single.
“Everybody simmer down,” she wrote before making it evidently clear that she’s still on the market. “I’m single AF.”
Long and Ime Udoka announced their split at the beginning of December following his suspension from the Celtics.
During a September press conference, the Celtics announced they suspended Udoka for violating team policies. Later on, reports emerged that he carried out an intimate relationship with a female staffer.
“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long explained.
However, a rep for the couple confirmed that they “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez],” who they welcomed together in 2011.