Nia Long spoke out shortly after she was spotted with Omarion at the premiere of her new movie, You People.

Netflix debuted Kenya Barris’ new movie, You People, starring Nia Long, Jonah Hill, and Eddie Murphy during an exclusive event in Los Angeles. As the stars strutted across the red carpet, Nia Long and Omarion crossed paths, embraced one another, and took a picture together.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Nia Long and Omarion attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Afterward, Nia Long walks away but she holds onto Omarion’s hand before pulling him in. However, it was Omarion’s smile afterward that left many under the impression that they might be romantically linked. Or, at least, the singer was ready to shoot his shot.

There’s nothing else that indicates they’re dating besides the short video. However, Twitter wasted little time reacting to the short clip Omarion tweeted.

Though many rooted for Omarion, Long made it clear that she’s single.

All Nia Long had to do was exist with her fine self and grab Omarion by the hand to take a picture on the red carpet for them to be labeled Hollywood’s next couple. Y’all are hell.😂😂😂😂 — TatayanaYomary (@TheTatyYomary) January 20, 2023

Me every time I think of Omarion bagging Nia Long.. pic.twitter.com/Zs5BQzpnqM — Fungai M🌟 (@fuji_205) January 20, 2023

if Omarion & nia long are dating that’s a plot twist i did not know i needed 🤣🤣 april w/ Harper and Omarion w/ jordan — playermade ashley (@mhzsavaqe) January 20, 2023

Is Omarion Nia Long's sneaky link? ..chile 👀 pic.twitter.com/jrczJCoinp — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) January 20, 2023

Dudes watching that video of Nia Long and Omarion

pic.twitter.com/qPtK4ticZn https://t.co/ysvY6mCJF5 — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 20, 2023

“Everybody simmer down,” she wrote before making it evidently clear that she’s still on the market. “I’m single AF.”

Long and Ime Udoka announced their split at the beginning of December following his suspension from the Celtics.

During a September press conference, the Celtics announced they suspended Udoka for violating team policies. Later on, reports emerged that he carried out an intimate relationship with a female staffer.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long explained.

However, a rep for the couple confirmed that they “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez],” who they welcomed together in 2011.