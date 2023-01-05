Omarion
- MusicOmarion Releases Sped-Up Version Of "Post To Be," Fans Clown Him For ItOmarion should have kept this one in the vault. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Omarion Didn't Date Due To Chris Brown, B2K Alum Tells Jason LeeBreezy and Rueche were on and off from 2010 to 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTaye Diggs & Apryl Jones’ Relationship TimelineDiggs proceeded to shoot his shot with Apryl after stumbling upon her Instagram, and soon after, their relationship began.By Demi Phillips
- TVOmarion Net Worth 2023: What Is The B2K & "LHHH" Star Worth?Explore the diverse avenues that contributed to his wealth in the entertainment world. An inspiring tale of financial success!By HNHH Staff
- Pop CultureOmarion Shoots His Shot At Nia LongOmarion would "Rock" with Nia Long.By Madison Murray
- GossipOmarion Speaks On Desire To Date Multiple Women At OnceOmarion has an interesting preference.By Madison Murray
- MixtapesOmarion Releases New Album "Full Circle: Sonic Book 1"Omarion is back with his sixth studio album "Full Circle: Sonic Book 1."By Madison Murray
- TVOmarion To Star In Series Based On His LifeOmarion may be at odds with his former group mates, but that is not stopping his bag, having secured a TV series about his life.By Precious Gibson
- RelationshipsOmarion Talks Meeting Apryl Jones's BF Taye DiggsAryl and Taye are happily in love, so it was only a matter of time before O met the man dating the mother of his children.By Erika Marie
- GramOmarion Recalls Getting Punk’d By Bow Wow At 19The singer provides more context around the pink on Instagram.By Kairi Coe
- TVOmarion Responds To Woman Claiming They're Engaged On "Dr. Phil": WatchA woman named Simone is being catfished by a fake account pretending to be the R&B artist. Since they began talking, she's reportedly sent him $4,500.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsOmarion Dodges Nia Long Questions In Awkward Exchange With PaparazziHe did say they're both single, so "you never know."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNia Long Says She's "Single AF" Following Omarion Dating RumorsOmarion began trending on Twitter after sharing a video of himself and Nia Long at the premiere of "You People." By Aron A.
- MusicRaz B Details Setting Up Lil Fizz's Apology To OmarionRaz B opens up about Lil Fizz's apology to Omarion. By Aron A.
- MusicRaz B Reacts To Omarion Saying Her Felt Left Out When He Joined B2KAmid recent tensions, Raz admits that he, Fizz, and J-Boog has "synergy," but he insists they welcomed O with open arms.By Erika Marie