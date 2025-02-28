Bow Wow Hints At Omarion Drama Ahead Of Joint Millennium Tour

So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Rapper Bow Wow and singer Omarion and perform in concert during So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bow Wow and Omarion have got the fans excited for their upcoming tour, but the former has made it sound like there's trouble.

Bow Wow and Omarion are emblematic of the 2000s. They were era defining artists for many, which is why their upcoming tour had so many eyes on it. Bow Wow was slated to headline the Millennium Tour alongside Omarion and Trey Songz. It seems like there may be trouble behind the scenes, though. The rapper born Shad Gregory Moss was asked questions about the upcoming tour, and he gave a series of bizarre answers. He was especially standoffish when the topic of Omarion came up.

The exchange took place on Twitter. Fans bombarded Bow Wow with information about Millennium Tour, and he acted like he didn't know about it. "What tour?," he tweeted out. A user told the rapper he needed to "talk" with Omarion ahead of the March 7 kickoff show. Bow Wow didn't anything to do with O. "No we don't," he responded. He didn't elaborate or provide any information on where him and the singer stand. Obviously, fans took to the replies and questioned whether the two artists were beefing. It would not be the first time Bow Wow and Omarion have had tension over a tour.

Are Bow Wow And Omarion Friends?

The Millennium Tour is actually something that was introduced in 2019. Omarion has been the constant presence on the tour, and Bow Wow has accompanied him several times. It makes sense. The two artists have been friends for years. They have given each other advice via social media, praised their respective music in interviews, and collaborated on full albums. This closeness proved to be a problem, though, as Bow Wow threatened to quit the tour in 2021. "Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats a*ses EVERY NIGHT," he tweeted.

The rapper didn't mention Omarion by name, but the message was loud and clear. "This might be my last show. I've had enough." Bow Wow complained about not being able to perform his full set. Thankfully, it was all straightened out and he returned. We will have to get more information from either Bow or big O before we determine if history is repeating itself in 2025.

