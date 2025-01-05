Bow Wow Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing An NYE Instagram Post With Jada Pinkett's Niece

Does Bow Wow have a new boo saying "let me hold you down?"

Bow Wow appears to have confirmed a relationship with Jade Pinkett, the niece of Jada Pinkett Smith, sparking intrigue among fans. The rapper and actor shared a photo alongside Jade on Instagram Stories, both dressed elegantly while celebrating the New Year. Jade’s caption, however, hinted at a longer connection: “New Years, Yr 2 for the books,” suggesting their relationship may have been quietly unfolding for two years. Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, has been at the center of public scrutiny over his relationships before.

He was previously engaged to Erica Mena and shares two children with different partners—daughter Shai with Joie Chavis and son Stone with model Olivia Sky. The controversy surrounding Moss intensified early last year when he faced backlash for an inflammatory social media post directed at Olivia Sky. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Moss wrote, “I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK [crying face emoji].” The comment later clarified to refer to Sky and not Chavis provoked widespread criticism. Moss added further insult by writing, “NOT JOIE THE BUM BITCH YALL DONT [KNOW].”

Is Bow Wow Dating Jade Pinkett?

The internet was swift in its condemnation. Critics called the remarks harmful and irresponsible, particularly given Sky’s role as the primary caretaker of their son. One user commented, “That’s a disgusting and ignorant thing to say about the mother of your child!” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, “To wish harm on your child’s mother is weak and shameful.” Moss, however, seemed unbothered by the uproar, responding in the comments with a reference to his character Byron in Madea’s Big Happy Family. In the film, Byron’s ex uses child support money for personal gain—a comparison many found troubling given the real-life circumstances.

Moss and Sky’s son, Stone, was born in July 2020. While Bow Wow initially denied paternity, a court ruling confirmed he was the child’s father. Despite his controversies, Moss’s evolving personal life continues to attract public attention, particularly as he steps into 2024 seemingly embracing new beginnings with Jade Pinkett.