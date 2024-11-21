Bow Wow Addresses Wild Night Out With Mariahlynn

Bow Wow and Mariahlynn's flirty encounter has fans speculating.

Recently, Bow Wow was spotted enjoying a night at the club alongside none other than Mariahlynn, leaving social media users to speculate. Of course, fans immediately started to suspect that the duo could be more than friends, based on the way they were getting up close and personal. In footage from the evening, Bow Wow can be seen feeling up on the Baddies star. He also filmed her while she twerked and more.

“This wasn’t on my bingo card [laughing emoji]," one Instagram user writes in response to the flirty footage. "They make sense, Both corny af," another jokes. At the time of writing, Mariahlynn has yet to address her rumored fling with Bow Wow. He, on the other hand, recently took to The Shade Room's comments section to set the record straight. According to him, he's simply getting ready for his tour. Moreover, the man at the club with Mariahlynn was a totally different version of himself than fans are used to.

Bow Wow & Mariahlynn's Hands-On Club Encounter

“I’m getting ready for tour! I keep telling y’all that’s Boward. That’s not Shad or Bow Wow; two different people," he wrote simply. While it's unclear whether or not he and Mariahlynn have anything serious going on between them, he's got a few more months until he embarks on his tour, possibly giving them an opportunity to make things official.

"The Millennium Tour 2025" is scheduled to begin in March of next year, and will feature Trey Songz, Omarion, and Rick Ross. They'll also be joined by several other special guests like Plies, Boosie Badazz, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Nivea along the way. The performers will hit an impressive 24 cities, including Louisville, Detroit, Baltimore, Atlanta, and more. Early access ticket sales begin today, with public sales starting tomorrow (November 22) at 10 a.m. local time.