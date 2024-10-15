Bow Wow Faces Scathing Social Media Response To His Controversial Diddy Take

Bow Wow is going viral on social media for the wrong reasons after discussing Diddy during a recent interview with Rocsi Diaz on the More To The Story podcast on Monday. During the show, Bow Wow explained that there weren't any parties to go to after the latest BET Awards due to the various allegations Diddy has faced over the last year.
“The past two, they just didn’t feel right ’cause there was no motion, there was no parties, there was nowhere to go,” he said, before clarifying he was only refering to post-award show parties, not the alleged “freak-offs” referenced in the recent indictment against Diddy. “It’s like, he was the guy that every young hustler looked up to. Like, he just makes me…. He just stepped your hustle game up, you know what I mean? So it’s sad and it’s messed up that we got to witness this in this time. But it’s f---ed up. Oh, absolutely, 100%, [I got to sympathize for his kids, too].”
Bow Wow & Diddy Attend French Montana's Pre-Grammy Party
The comments have been resulting in tons of backlash on X (formerly Twitter). "I bet a lot of celebs just wanna continue partying with Diddy and don’t gaf about victims. Bow Wow just the one celeb tone deaf enough to say it out loud," one user wrote. Others did come to his defense with one fan posting: "Everyone who went to a party didn’t know about the after hours of said freak offs. Some people actually did just wanna party and go home. stop putting words in his mouth."
Social Media Responds To Bow Wow's Comments On Diddy
Check out some of the posts in response to Bow Wow's recent interview below. As for Diddy, the Bad Boy mogul has consistenly denied the allegations he's faced. He currently resides behind bars while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bow Wow and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]