Bow Wow Claims His Upcoming Collab Single With Chris Brown Is "Timeless"

Bow Wow has been quiet on the music front for a long time. Seriously, a long time. The rapper's last album was in 2009, but he has been promising fans that he has one more in him. Before 30 was the title he teased back in 2021. There haven't been any singles or confirmed rollout plans as of yet. At least, not until October 13. Bow Wow sat down for an appearance More to the Podcast, and revealed some crucial information about the album. The rapper will be reuniting with his former collaborator, Chris Brown, for a new single.

"Me and Chris have a dope... I believe a timeless record," Bow Wow explained. The rapper noted that he hasn't worked with Chris Brown since "Ain't Think About You" in 2010, and wanted to make sure the new song would be worth the wait. "It took us so long," he continued. Bow Wow also noted that him and Chris Brown are still friends, and have simply not gotten in the studio due to unfortunate timing. "We don't look at it like it's work," he explained. "I think that's the friendship and the camaraderie is so authentic... When I did the record, Hitmaka was like, 'Dawg, you gotta call him.'" Bow Wow admitted that the urging of guys in his circle ultimately convinced him to reach out to Breezy.

Bow Wow Claimed Breezy Took A While To Record

"It's a moment," he admitted. "I sent the record to bro, he was playing me some records." The process of getting Chris Brown on the chorus of the song proved trickier than Bow Wow anticipated, though. A trip to L.A. to get in the studio with the pop superstar resulted in a multi-day hang out in which the two men hung out and watched YouTube. "We still don't do the record," he recalled while laughing. "I'm like cool, I'm on a time [crunch], I really came out to L.A. to get this record done." Bow Wow was frustrated that he went home after three days without the feature. At least, initially. By the time the rapper got home, Chris Brown has laid down the chorus and sent it over.

"He sent that file... Outta here," Bow Wow recalled. "I got chills. I'm like nah, this is crazy. You just got to let him vibe." The rapper then conceded that different artists have different approaches to making music, and each of them need to be approached differently. "If you want the best out of somebody, you gotta understand they got their own little thing, how they get down," he concluded. No release date on the new song, but we definitely hope to hear this "timeless" collab sooner than later.