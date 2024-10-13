Chris Brown Faces Backlash In South Africa Over Upcoming Concert

Chris Brown is facing backlash in South Africa for his performance at the country's FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Women for Change, which advocates for the rights of women and children, has started a petition to stop the show. Sabina Walter, executive director of the group, spoke with BBC about the decision.
“When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed," Walter said. “The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women. When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability.”
The petition has already generated over 20,000 signatures. The Change.org page cites Brown's 2009 conviction for assaulting Rihanna during their infamous relationship. It also notes that South Africa is in the midst of a crisis of gender-based violence. "Allowing a man with such a history of violence to perform in South Africa, a country grappling with one of the highest rates of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the world, sends a harmful and dangerous message," the page reads.
The backlash to Brown's concert in South Africa comes as Investigation Discovery prepares for the premiere of its new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. It will air on the network later this month. The show will detail various allegations the controversial singer has faced throughout his career. It will also feature an interview with a new accuser. She says in the trailer, "I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped." Be on the lookout for the documentary on October 27th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.