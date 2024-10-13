Chris Brown Faces Backlash In South Africa Over Upcoming Concert

Over 20,000 fans have signed a petition calling for the cancelation of the concert.

Chris Brown is facing backlash in South Africa for his performance at the country's FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Women for Change, which advocates for the rights of women and children, has started a petition to stop the show. Sabina Walter, executive director of the group, spoke with BBC about the decision.

“When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed," Walter said. “The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women. When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability.”

Chris Brown Performs In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Singer Chris Brown performing during a concert at Crypto.com. Arena on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)

The petition has already generated over 20,000 signatures. The Change.org page cites Brown's 2009 conviction for assaulting Rihanna during their infamous relationship. It also notes that South Africa is in the midst of a crisis of gender-based violence. "Allowing a man with such a history of violence to perform in South Africa, a country grappling with one of the highest rates of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the world, sends a harmful and dangerous message," the page reads.