Chris Brown's Alleged "History Of Violence" To Be Explored In New Documentary

Chris Brown Court Appearance
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15: Singer Chris Brown attends a progress hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on January 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Brown was first placed on probation after the 2009 domestic violence case in which he plead guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson - Pool/Getty Images)
Investigation Discovery is setting its sights on Chris Brown with its next documentary.

Investigation Discovery has announced a new documentary that will detail Chris Brown’s alleged history of abuse. The network previously helmed the viral Nickelodeon exposé, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The upcoming project is titled, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, and will air on October 27th, according to Variety.

The logline for the documentary notes that it will detail, “Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”

Chris Brown Performs During Lovers & Friends Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

After the documentary airs, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will engage in a discussion about domestic violence on the network. “Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” Hostin said in a statement. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

ID Shares Trailer For New Chris Brown Documentary

ID has already shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary. In it, a new alleged victim of the singer says, "I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped." Brown has yet to address the announcement. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

