Jill Scott Praises Chris Brown, Responds To Fans Pointing Out His Abusive History

Much of Chris Brown's allegedly abusive history against women is just that: accusations. However, given that he pled guilty to assaulting Rihanna 15 years ago and the testimonies from his former partners and the media, he has always dealt with folks writing him off due to this past. Granted, the Virginia native has always been quite aggressive in responding to these narratives, and it's overall a very complicated web. Moreover, a lot of this is popping back up in the trending topics because of a recent tweet from multi-hyphenate Jill Scott praising Breezy. She responded to many folks online on Sunday (April 21) who offered their criticisms, support, or other comments about the matter.

"@chrisbrown is amazing," Jill Scott wrote of Chris Brown on the social media platform. "How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional [fire emoji]. There’s nothing to debate." "I think the women he’s abused would disagree," one user posited. "I doubt it," Scott replied. "My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest."

Read More: Jill Scott Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

Jill Scott's Praise Of Chris Brown

"I love you Jill but he has so many domestic abuses cases it’s ridiculous we can’t look past that," another fan replied. "I love you too," Jill Scott responded. "I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body." "Yes he is, but that diss track [against Quavo] was too personal. He went too low," one fan brought up, changing the topic real quick. "I agree," she wrote in response.

Some Of Scott's Responses To Fans, Plus Other Reactions

Meanwhile, what do you think about this situation? Has the 11:11 artist already done everything he needed to atone for his actions or does he still perpetuate this abhorrent behavior? Wherever you fall on that scale, let us know in the comments section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jill Scott and Chris Brown.

Read More: Chris Brown Fans React To His Feature On “FTCU (Sleeze Mix)” With Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott & Sexyy Red