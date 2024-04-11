Chris Brown Gifts Fans With A Deluxe Version Of "11:11" Album

Chris Brown has more to say. Five months after releasing 11:11, the R&B singer is back with a deluxe version of the album. This deluxe version features 13 more songs and a plethora of new features. It also includes the track "Freak," which has been getting lots of buzz online due to its perceived lyrical shots at Migos and rapper Quavo, in particular. It appears Drake and Kendrick Lamar aren't the only superstars who want to go to war in 2024.

11:11 was a hugely successful release, spawning the hit single "Summer Too Hot" and earning Brown a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance. The deluxe version looks to keep the hot streak going. It boasts a stacked list of guest stars that include Joyner Lucas, Tea Grizzly, and Bryson Tiller. There's also going to be a Lil Wayne verse on "Freak," which bodes very well given the track record Breezy and Weezy have together. As was previously noted, though, most of the attention on "Freak" has spawned from Brown's combative lyrics.

Read More: Quavo Weighs In As Fans Debate If He Or Chris Brown Is More Relevant

Chris Brown's "11:11" Deluxe Has 13 New Songs

"Ok, now f***in' my old b****es ain't gone make us equal," Brown raps. "Sippin' that 1942 'cause I don't do no Quavo. Freak b***h, she Casamigos not the Migos." This isn't the first time the singer has publicly discussed his issues with Quavo. Brown reportedly argued with all three members of Migos at the 2017 BET Awards, and Offset threatened to "smack the s**t" out of Brown on a 2019 Instagram Story. It all stems from the fact that Quavo briefly dated Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, in 2017. "Freak" is the definite standout on the 11:11 deluxe version, with the rest being the standard R&B/pop fodder one would expect from Brown.

What do you think of the deluxe version of Chris Brown's latest album, 11:11? Do you think it's a better batch of songs than the standard version? Do you think Quavo is going to respond to the "Freak" diss? Whatever the case, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Chris Brown, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Chris Brown Reveals He Still Dislikes Quavo After Paris Fashion Week Encounter