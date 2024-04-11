Chris Brown Disses Quavo On New Song, Plus Another Target

It's no longer just Breezy versus Huncho.

By Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tycoon Festival Concert After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Quavo's beef traces back about seven years, yet it seems no closer to a point of resolution. Not only that, but it looks like we're getting this feud manifested on wax for the first time in their turbulent history together. Moreover, Breezy sent some shots the rapper's way on "Freak," a cut off of his latest full-length release, the deluxe version of his album 11:11. "F***ing my old b***hes ain’t gon' make us equal," he raps on the cut, referring to Huncho's fling with Brown's ex Karrueche Tran, which started their whole spat. "Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo) / Freak b***h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos."

Furthermore, as opposed to previous escalations, this also makes it very clear that Chris Brown's animosity extends to the Migos as a whole. Before this, things were very much one-on-one with Quavo, or two-on-two if you count the R&B star's basketball challenge to the Georgia native back in 2021. But now, fans have to consider Offset as part of the equation, and many of them won't be happy about putting dirt on Takeoff's legacy as a group member. While none of this is a direct statement from Brown, these implications draw a deeper line in the sand.

Read More: Chris Brown & Quavo: A History Of Their Beef

Chris Brown's Quavo Diss: Listen

Nevertheless, we wonder if Quavo will respond to Chris Brown on wax or if their beef will remain on a personal social media level for the most part. In fact, he had previously seemed to respond to online debates about who is more relevant between them. Of course, the "Motorcycle Patches" MC implied that he's "the biggest," which prompted even more heated back-and-forths between fans. But they're both confident in their abilities to best the other.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this reignited tension between these artists in 2024? Do you think that there's a "winner" in this beef or are these just two artists that need to work out the issues between them with a sit-down? Whatever the case, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Chris Brown and Quavo, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Offset Sends Birthday Shoutout To Quavo, Puts Feud Rumors To Rest

