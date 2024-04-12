Quavo Doesn't Waste Any Time Responding To Chris Brown On "Tender"

If you love drama with celebrities than this is the time to be a fan of the rap genre. 2024 has begun a civil war with everyone going at everyone's necks. Some of them are reignited beefs, but they feel amplified due to the sheer number of them. Of course, the hatred for Drake has dominated the first four months, but we also have Nicki Minaj versus Megan Thee Stallion, as well as GloRilla and JT. We can also add Chris Brown and Quavo to that long list, as their differences were sparked by Breezy yesterday. Quavo was quick with it, responding earlier this morning with "Tender."

The possible starting point for these two trading shots happened awhile back when the former Migos member began dating Karrueche Tran after she was paired up with Brown. That was the angle that the R&B singer took on "Freak" when he said, "F***ing my old b****es ain’t gon' make us equal." However, hedid not stop there, "Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo) / Freak b****, she like Casamigos, not the Migos."

Listen To "Tender" By Quavo

Quavo is now back just about 24 hours later with a pretty solid and ruthless response. It comes on the chorus when he references the infamous moment with Rihanna that continues to loom over Chris Brown's career and image. "Call the b**** phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up (Don’t beat her up)." In terms of the song itself, we feel it was executed better than "Freak." Quavo's flows feel like a throwback to the late 2010's and the wavy beat is a nice touch. It seems that this song will serve as a diss response and not as a single. Furthermore, with it being released on YouTube exclusively that further fuels our speculation.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Tender" by Quavo? Was this a good response to Chris Brown's initial diss on the 11:11 deluxe version, why or why not? How do you see this playing out and why? Outside of the content, are you enjoying the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quavo and Chris Brown. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Salazar stones, carats bugs (Salazar stones)

You did the b**** wrong and now the b**** gone, she posted with a thug (Yeah, with a thug)

Call the b**** phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up (Don’t beat her up)

It must be the drugs (It must be the drugs), need to cross out your plug, yeah-yeah

