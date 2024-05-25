Quavo Returns To His Regularly Scheduled Programming With "Clear The Smoke"

quavo clear the smokequavo clear the smoke

Quavo is seeking out the smoke.

After a pretty bloody battle with Chris Brown, Quavo is looking to get back on track with "Clear the Smoke." The former Migo went shot for shot with R&B singer after Breezy rekindled the flame on "Freak." "Okay, now f***in' my old b****es ain't gon' make us equal / Sippin' that 1942 'cause I don't do no Cuervo / Freak b****, she like Casamigos, not the Migos." The 11:11 (Deluxe) cut prompted Quavo to fire back on "Tender." However, it did not stop there, as Brown would then retaliate with "Weakest Link." Finally, that would be followed up by "Over H*es & B****es."

Now, with the dust settling on their feud, Quavo can now refocus on the streak he has been on. He has been really keeping the momentum up since he released Rocket Power last September, his tribute to Takeoff and sophomore solo LP. Huncho has worked alongside artists such as Rich The Kid, Destroy Lonely, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Chief Keef. However, "Clear the Smoke" sees him riding solo.

Listen To "Clear The Smoke" By Quavo

Quavo seems to be working on a more ethereal and spacey sound, compared to the straight-forward trap bangers of the past. You are still getting the trademark flows and adlibs but against more grand instrumentals. We saw him experience with that on his last record, so this shift is not too much of a surprise. You can check out "Clear the Smoke" with the new music video above.

What are your thoughts on "Clear the Smoke" by Quavo? Is this one of his best releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is nearing a release of a new album? What is your favorite aspect of the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quavo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's smoke, I will not run (Never)
It's smoke, can't clear your lungs (No)
Outside, I'm with my ones (Yeah)
Hell no, we don't do ones (No)
Don't want no smoke 'bout p***y (No smoke)
These b****es all for us (Us)

