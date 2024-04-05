Quavo & Destroy Lonely Mesh Well On Their First Song "Potato Loaded"

People had some sneaky suspicions that Quavo and Destroy Lonely could be cooking up something in the studio. Photos surfaced near the very start of 2024 when NLE Choppa shared a post on social media of him chopping it up with the two aforementioned artists. While most people were probably expecting the Memphis rapper to be a part of the collab, that is sadly not the case. However, Quavo and Destroy Lonely are more than enough to get excited about.

Those earlier sessions have resulted in this new single right here, "Potato Loaded." This is a Quavo single, as Lonely is credited as the feature, which makes this his third solo effort. The former Migo also worked with ATL Jacob and BU$HI as a guest. So, this could mean a third album could be in the works.

Listen To "Potato Loaded" By Quavo & Destroy Lonely

Those possible promotional records include "Real One" with Rich The Kid, and "Himothy." So far, "Potato Loaded" may be the strongest of three. The cavernous trap beat with the enchanting woodwind sample is a nice combination of atmosphere and grittiness. Furthermore, Lonely brings an animated performance as Quavo opts for a more cool and subdued delivery. You can check out the new single above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Potato Loaded," by Quavo and Destroy Lonely? Was this song worth the wait for you, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance? Should these two work again in the near future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quavo and Destroy Lonely. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't even text her back, I just pulled off in a ghost

I just put up ten, yeah, yeah, let's have a toast (Go)

These niggas turn to hoes, damn, I guess that how it goes (On God)

Ever since I was a jit, I knew I was the one, I guess I'm chose

I done took this shit around the world, it's global, it's not local

Yeah, get that shit off the floor (Floor)

