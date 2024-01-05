NLE Choppa Gets Quavo & Destroy Lonely In The Studio Together

NLE Choppa has had a more than promising start to his young rap career. Overall, he has already put out some great projects and he continues to release consistently. Although some may have been taken aback by his various changes in sound, he has found himself again. There have been some dope freestyles from the rapper as of late, and he continues to push himself. Sure, he may get into some beef with people like Blueface from time to time, but sometimes, that just comes with the territory.

Moving forward, it would appear as though NLE is interested in working with a different crop of artists than he is normally used to. We know this because he recently took to his Instagram story where he showed off some of the names he is currently working with. You may actually be surprised, although the title of this article did give it away. Yes, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, and NLE Choppa were all in the studio together recently. These are three artists with different styles, so we can only imagine what a collaboration would sound like.

Read More: NLE Choppa Breaks Silence On Alleged Disappearance

NLE Choppa x Destroy Lonely x Quavo

In 2023, Quavo dropped Rocket Power which was a tribute album to Takeoff. Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely came out with the album If Looks Could Kill. NLE was also busy, which means these artists could easily get away with chilling. However, they have a passion for the music, and they seem to be cooking up right now. Whether or not a collaboration from these two ends up coming out, still remains to be seen. Regardless, it is cool to see artists with various different styles getting together like this.

Let us know what you think this collaboration would sound like, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. 2024 is just getting started and it is looking very promising right now.

Read More: NLE Choppa Officially Converts To Islam