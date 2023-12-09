NLE Choppa Takes Pot Shots At Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, & Chrisean Rock On "Shotta Flow 7"

NLE Choppa's 2023 has been an eventful one, to say the least. The Memphis rapper is sort of a goofy character in the current hip-hop scene. Honestly, though, it is always a treat to see what the 21-year-old artist is going to do next. He had a lot of people talking after hearing his rendition of Nelly's classic hit with "IT'S GETTING HOT."

Outside of music, Choppa has said and done some things online that have caused debate as well. Back in August, he posted an unsolicited feet picture in a random photo dump on Instagram. In October, he had people worried about his safety after he "disappeared" to his hometown to shoot a music video. All in all, it has been a whirlwind of a year for him, and this new track caps one to remember for sure.

Listen To "Shotta Flow 7" By NLE Choppa

NLE is bringing his beloved "Shotta Flow" series to an end with the seventh entry. It boasts production credits from Tay Keith and may feature some of the funniest bars out of them all. The first line in the first verse takes an unexpected shot at Chrisean Rock, and it is quite funny. "I was missin' the action like Chrisean tooth." But, that is not the only notable line. "Wanna f*** Kim K and make Kanye watch," is another one. Finally, for good measure here is one more, "Back leg loose like a n**** had to poot." This is pure poetry and we are going to miss the series deeply after this one.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Shotta Flow 7," by NLE Choppa? Where does this installment rank amongst the rest of the "Shotta Flow" series? Does this one contain the funniest bars out of all seven of them, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around NLE Choppa. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song releases throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

N**** don't want no smoke, they Snoop Dogg (Snoop Dogg)

We'll show up at your door like a U-Haul (U-Haul)

Lil' n****, big pistol, stand tall (Stand tall)

Quick to pop a n**** a** like a Adderall (Adderall)

Shakin' the spot like a a** or somethin' (Ass or somethin')

Lil' bruh sped, he crash for nothin' (Crash for nothin')

