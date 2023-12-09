Teyana Taylor Concert Fight Broken Up By Singer's Eldest Daughter Junie

After seeing the video, some are suggesting that Teyana may have let her daughter listen in on too many grown-up conversations.

BYHayley Hynes
ATL Live On The Park Season IX

For someone who's in the middle of a messy divorce, Teyana Taylor is looking amazing. A recent appearance on the red carpet had some questioning if she's got another bun in the oven, but the mother of two quickly (and gracefully) laughed off that speculation by admitting she was in need of a trip to the washroom to empty her bladder, causing her stomach to bloat in her sexy black gown. Since then, she's continued to serve looks, more recently hitting up the Balenciaga fashion show with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz.

Earlier this week, Taylor was giving a live performance when a scuffle broke out in the audience in front of her. The video below shows the multi-talent approaching the edge of the stage to take a closer look at what was unfolding, her seven-year-old, Junie Shumpert, standing by her side. The young girl didn't hesitate to call out those disrupting her mom's concert, confidently telling them to knock it off into the microphone.

Read More: Teyana Taylor's Divorce From Iman Shumpert: What We Know

Teyana Taylor's Firstborn Isn't Here for Any Mess

As Junie speaks, her mom can't help but smile, clearly proud of her child's no-nonsense taking attitude. Despite Taylor's positive attitude, some social media users are suggesting this indicates poor parenting decisions on her part. "I love Teyana DOWN! But you can tell she had Junie in the room when grown folks were talking that’s all I gotta say," one person wrote. "She tew grown. Ion like it 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️. Sorry," another wrote in @hollywoodunlocked's comment section.

For now, a judge has agreed that Junie and Rue should spend most of their time with their mother, Teyana Taylor. The girls are set to spend Christmas with her, though we're waiting to hear what the final custody decision will be past that. Read more about the Shumpert family situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Daughters Spending Time With Dad Before Custody Decision

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.