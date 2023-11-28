Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are No Longer Living Together Amid Divorce

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are heading towards a divorce. Overall, the couple has been through a lot over the years. They had been married for seven years, and most thought the relationship was good. However, a few months ago, Shumpert was allegedly caught cheating. Not long after that, Taylor revealed that the two were separated. Well, last week, everyone was made privy to the fact that she had actually filed for divorce all the way back in January.

Originally, Taylor wanted to keep all of this private. That said, Shumpert decided to use their names while filing his side of things, despite Taylor only using initials, initially. According to TMZ, this has upset her greatly as their business is now all over the internet. Consequently, we now know that Taylor has accused Shumpert of being controlling, manipulative, and downright insecure. A lot of these accusations have blown up on social media, and hefty discourse has subsequently followed.

Teyana Taylor Wanted Things Private

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

In a new report from TMZ, it has been revealed that the two are no longer living together. Instead, they are living in different places, and it is all because Taylor wants to protect her children and her peace. Overall, it is an unfortunate situation. However, given what Taylor has alleged, it makes sense that she would want to make this move. As it stands, the two still talk but only in a limited fashion. For now, they are only talking about their children with one another.

With all of this playing out in the public eye

