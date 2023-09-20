Teyana Taylor’s 7 Biggest Hits

Teyana Taylor, has been a household name before she graduated high school. The Harlem-bred songstress burst on the scene in a dynamic way as the most memorable star of MTV’s Super Sweet Sixteen. Her lavish birthday party set the tone, from her commanding, determined spirit to her flamboyant, creative style. A cameo from Pharrell Williams – and an accompanying record deal with his Star Trak label – sealed the deal. A star was inevitably born and Taylor has been turning heads and taking names ever since.

Most of the world took notice of Teyana when she linked up with Kanye West and the G.O.O.D. Music label. She went viral once again for her steamy appearance in the “Fade” video, which debuted during the MTV VMAs. It should be noted, however, that the rose from Harlem is a legend in her own right. Her name holds weight in any conversation, across multiple genres and disciplines. Here are 7 of Teyana Taylor’s biggest hits throughout her multifaceted career.

“Gonna Love Me (Remix)” Ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man & Raekwon

It’s only right to start with the remix to “Gonna Love Me” from the K.T.S.E. album. This song is timeless, from the legendary Wu-Tang Clan triple feature to the trademark Kanye flip of The Delfonics' “I Gave It To You.” The dusky, melancholy production complements Teyana’s bold behest for love as she explores the ups and downs of hood romance.

“Google Me”

Real fans remember that it all started with “Google Me.” Teyana’s first single was the lead off her debut mixtape, From A Planet Named Harlem. The track peaked at #90 on the Billboard chart and solidified her place in music as a songwriter and trendsetter. It also embodied the confidence that would carry her far in her career for years to come. “If you wanna find me/ You can Google me, baby.” The search engine put respect on her name, with a resume that included choreography for Beyonce’s “Ring The Alarm” video.

“Maybe” Ft. Pusha T & Yo Gotti

The first official G.O.O.D. Music single and lead from the VII album did numbers. The song paired Teyana’s cadence and street credibility with bars from Yo Gotti and labelmate Pusha T. The song not only did well on the charts but solidified Teyana as a hitmaker in her own lane. The radio ate up this hip-hop-inspired ballad about being sprung after the first link.

“Morning” Ft. Kehlani

Teyana’s sensuality oozes through her music and image, even when dressed in baggy jeans and sneakers. There is something irresistible about the chemistry she has with other artists – regardless of gender. "Morning" was a full manifestation of that. The steamy R&B track came with an even hotter music video that found Teyana and Kehlani romping in the water. The track’s success was heightened by both ladies openly confessed attraction to the same sex.

“Wake Up Love” Ft. Iman Shumpert

Despite Teyana and Iman’s relationship status, this song will go down as one of her most beautiful, ethereal hits. The estranged couple exchanged genuine confessions and raw admissions of everlasting love over a heavenly instrumental. The music video delivered divine visuals that doubled as her second pregnancy announcement. This track will go down in history as one of the most special ones in Teyana’s catalog.

“How You Want It?” Ft. King Combs

The sexy 90s-inspired jam was heralded by many upon as a celebration of the golden era of hip-hop and R&B. Diddy brought out the best of Teyana and his heir, King Combs. The track sample of Mase’s “What You Want” paired with an interpolation of Curtis Mayfield’s “Right On The Darkness." From the very first listen, it was destined to be a classic and a hit.

“Boomin” Ft. Missy Elliott & Future

It doesn’t get any better than Missy and Future on a track. This song was one of the most memorable of Teyana’s third solo release, The Album. The rap icons complemented Teyana’s boss persona and androgynous yet bold sex appeal. Sampling Blaque’s “808”, the song pays homage to the joy and satisfaction of the perfect bedroom lover.

It's unclear whether Teyana will decide to further pursue music or not. Still, she has made her stamp in the world of R&B and hip-hop. She has proven that she is a true triple threat. A singer, songwriter, and dancer who can easily climb to the top of anyone’s charts. It’s safe to say that she paved the way and opened the door for women who exude a certain type of power and sexuality. When it’s all said and done, the world will remember her name – just as she always declared. What are your favorite Teyana Taylor hits throughout her discography?

