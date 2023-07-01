DeJ Loaf’s Biggest Hits

Since she first emerged on the scene, DeJ Loaf has accumulated several hit songs over the years. The Detroit artist is known for her distinctly high voice and unique approach to melodic rapping. Her recognizable voice and ability to craft catchy hooks have led to many hits throughout her career, including solo and collaborative tracks. She has worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Casey Veggies, The Game, and many more. DeJ Loaf’s calming voice and signature flow have set her apart from her contemporaries.

Since she landed a spot in the 2015 XXL Freshman Class, DeJ Loaf has been steadily releasing club-ready trap bangers and slow melodic R&B tracks. Today we are looking at her biggest hits. This list ranks DeJ Loaf’s biggest hit songs from least to best, with the No. 1 spot being her biggest hit. These selections draw from her catalog of EPs, mixtapes, one studio album, and many famous features. Take a look at the list below.

7. “Detroit Vs. Everybody” (2014) With Eminem, Big Sean, Royce Da 5’9″, Danny Brown, Trick Trick

“Detroit vs. Everybody” was a solidifying moment for DeJ Loaf, cementing her place in hip hop and as a respected rapper in her Motown hometown. Her chorus on the ultimate Detroit posse cut alongside Eminem, Royce Da 5’9”, Big Sean, Danny Brown, and Trick Trick earned her the highest cosign. While she does not spit a verse on the song like her male counterparts, she still shines on the track, creating her very own moment among the city’s legends. While “Detroit vs. Everybody” earned no Gold or Platinum certifications, it performed well, peaking at No. 23 on the US Rap Chart.

6. “No Fear” (2017)

“No Fear” is one of DeJ Loaf’s most recent hits. The song departs from her typical hip hop sound, leaning more into the pop world with its upbeat groove and irresistible catchiness. DeJ Loaf showcases her singing skills, making for a summertime anthem equally as compelling as her biggest rap songs. “No Fear” was certified Gold in 2019 and peaked on Billboard’s R&B and Hip Hop Chart at No. 43.

5. “Try Me” (2014)

This song is where it all started for DeJ Loaf. “Try Me” introduced the world to her distinctive style, resulting in her breakout hit single. The success of “Try Me” catapulted DeJ Loaf into the spotlight as an emerging artist to look out for, leading to her appearance on “Detroit vs. Everybody” and being a part of the XXL Freshman class. The song is now a certified throwback for 2010s hip hop. “Try Me” peaked at No. 6 on the US Rap Chart and was certified Gold in 2015.

4. “At The Club” (2017) With Jacquees

While officially listed on streaming services as a Jacquees song featuring DeJ Loaf, “At The Club” is a cut from their 2017 collaborative mixtape, F*ck A Friend Zone. The track is a laid-back duet between the DeJ Loaf and the Cash Money crooner. In the song, Jacquees sings about meeting a love interest in the club, while DeJ Loaf’s verse is about her chemistry with her man. “At The Club” is Platinum-certified as of 2020 and peaked at No. 40 on the R&B charts.

3. “Hey There” (2015) ft. Future

A collaboration between DeJ Loaf and Future, “Hey There” comes from Loaf’s major label debut EP, …And See That’s The Thing. Much like “At The Club,” this track leans more towards R&B than hip hop as DeJ Loaf brings out Future’s softer, melodic side. Both DeJ and Future provide clever wordplay as they sing about love and sex in their verses. “Hey There” was certified Platinum in 2019.

2. “Back Up” (2015) ft. Big Sean

“Back Up” is DeJ Loaf’s biggest hit song as the lead artist to date. The track features Big Sean and is a single from 2015…And See That’s The Thing. It is an exciting collaboration between the two Detroit rappers. The song’s simple and bouncy instrumental embraced the popular sound of production that dominated the 2015 rap charts. “Back Up” was DeJ Loaf’s first solo single to achieve Platinum status. That year was quite a run for DeJ Loaf as her biggest hit songs were all released that year, along with her debut on a label and her most successful features.

1. “Be Real” (2015) — Kid Ink ft. Dej Loaf

DeJ Loaf’s biggest hit is her feature on Kid Ink’s 2015 single, “Be Real.” The song is also one of Kid Ink’s biggest hits. While DeJ’s contribution is limited to the song’s hook, the catchy chorus steals the show over the Mustard-produced beat. Kid Ink’s two verses match the energy of the production. DeJ Loaf’s calming tune on the hook takes the song to new heights, making it a memorable moment at a time when Mustard productions conquered the radio. “Be Real” marked DeJ Loaf’s first Platinum-certified single and her highest charting song to date, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Rap Chart.

[via] [via]