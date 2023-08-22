Pharrell Suggests That New N.E.R.D Music Could Be On The Way

N.E.R.D has remained inactive since 2018 when they released a remix of their most popular song. “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna and Pharrell, gained quite the following back in 2017. It currently sits at around 162 million Spotify streams and was a quirky banger for its time. Then, when Drake hopped on the song it made for a cool moment between a hip-hop superstar and a unique multi-musical duo coming together for fireworks. Unfortunately, that was the last material the group put out and it might be too late for a resurgence, or could it?

Well, in a recent sit down with GQ, frequent collaborator to Pharrell Wiliiams, Tyler, The Creator took the time to talk about their insane jewelry collections as well as how they stay influenced on the creative side of things. During that part of the conversation, the superstar producer gave readers a peek behind the curtain so to speak about new music with N.E.R.D.

Pharrell Spills The Beans

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Pharrell Williams and Shay Haley of N.E.R.D perform in concert during 2018 AfroPunk Festival Atlanta: Carnival of Consciousness at 787 Windsor on October 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pharell says, “I’m out here in Paris.” I just ended up doin’ twelve N.E.R.D records.” He continues to tell Tyler, “Listen, you’ll have something to ride to. I mean, look, like I told you, they’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar.” It sounds like very intriguing material that the producer and rapper says reminds him of their first record In Search Of… This is not the only music we are waiting on now, though, so this could be a Pharrell takeover hopefully in the near future.

