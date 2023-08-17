Pharrell Allegedly Has “Three Albums” Worth Of New Music

While Pharrell Williams has been quite busy after recently becoming the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear. However, it seems he still makes time for his first love: music. According to a recent interview with GQ, the Virginia native has a ton of music in the vault, just waiting to be released. During the chat, Williams told reporter Noah Johnson that he had finished at least “three albums’ worth of music since arriving in Paris.” The music had all been produced at a studio and office at Louis Vuitton.

Throughout the interview, the pair also discussed how the producer is able to balance his music career and fashion. In Pharrell’s opinion, there is no need to balance because it’s “one fluid thing,” he says. “I go back and forth between music and clothes,” Williams told Johnson. “Songs and shoes, accessories and harmonies. And it’s one fluid thing.”

It’s Been Almost A Decade Since Pharrell Released A Solo Project

Presenting GQ’s September cover star, @Pharrell.



Rumors of new music are sure to spark enthusiasm among fans. This would be Pharrell’s first solo album since 2014’s Girl. Released in March, the project featured appearances by Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and more. Upon its release, it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and has sold over 591,000 copies worldwide. The album has also been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Among its most successful singles was “Happy” from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack, which was nominated for an Academy Award.

Pharrell was named Men’s Head Designer at Louis Vuitton in February, a position that used to be held by Virgil Abloh. He debuted his first collection at Paris Fashion Week this June. The Neptunes hitmaker admits he was initially concerned about his appointment and expected Nigo, his longtime friend and collaborator who now heads LVMH’s Kenzo brand, to take over. “He’s my hero, he’s my brother, and he’s the general,” Pharrell said. “I’ve been championing him for a minute. And whenever me and Alexandre talk about LV, we would always just talk about different people. I’ve always been in the background, just advising. I never thought that it would be me.”

