Pharrell Williams Says He Feels Like He’s Known Beyonce For “Many Lives”

Pharrell Williams has opened up about his deep relationship with Beyoncé. His comments came while discussing the jumpsuit he helped create for her Renaissance World Tour. Pharrell currently serves as the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton. Furthermore, he helped create a bejeweled jumpsuit that Beyoncé wore during her current tour. While doing that, he also spoke about the connection he feels with the music superstar. Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed out in Paris earlier this year to support Pharrell’s first Paris Fashion Week show as the LV Creative Director.

“Beyoncé is a rare spirit,” Pharrell began. “The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.” Of the jumpsuit, Pharrell said he wanted to create something totally unique and totally Beyoncé. “The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template,” he stated. “Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

Pharrell Gushes About Beyoncé

Pharrell also revealed that he had created outfits for Blue Ivy as well. Blue has accompanied her mother for much of the tour’s North American leg. Furthermore, the 11-year-old has earned widespread praise for her dancing and other on-stage antics. However, it’s not been exclusively positive news from the tour.

A stagehand has been called out after a video from Beyoncé’s show in Boston appeared to show the man grope the singer’s ass during her performance. As she was being lowered into a large vehicle that served as part of the set design, the production assistant is very clearly seen his hand resting on the royal backside. This sent the internet into a frenzy, with many people joking that the man was getting fired. These reactions were exacerbated by additional video of Julius, Beyoncé’s longtime security guard, chasing after the singer after the incident.

