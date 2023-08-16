Pharrell Speaks On Being Shocked By Louis Vuitton Appointment

Pharrell is currently the lead designer over at Louis Vuitton, which is a huge accomplishment. Of course, he takes over from the likes of Virgil Abloh, who was an absolute legend. From Off-White to Louis Vuitton, Abloh made a massive impact on the fashion world. Overall, he remains a revered designer whose influence will never go away. That said, some were surprised that Pharrell got the job at Louis Vuitton. However, he has been making the most of it and has already come through with his very first collection.

Recently, Pharrell spoke about his role with Louis Vuitton and how he was just as surprised as everyone else about the appointment. He describes a conversation with LV CEO Pietro Beccari who was aggressive in offering him the role. Regardless, he was happy to accept. “It wasn’t an interview or anything,” Pharrell explained. “It was like, ‘Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?’ I’m looking at the water and I’m just like, ‘What?’”

Pharrell Reveals How He Got The Position

US Louis Vuitton’ fashion designer and singer Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Pharrell did not that he was surprised Nigo wasn’t given a chance. “I’ve been championing him for a minute,” Williams revealed. “And whenever me and Alexandre [Arnault] talk about LV, we would always just talk about different people. I’ve always been in the background, just advising. I never thought that it would be me.”

Overall, it is going to be interesting to witness Pharrell’s journey in this new role. We cannot wait to see what he produces in the future. Let us know your thoughts on his work with Louis Vuitton, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the fashion and music industries.

