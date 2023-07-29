Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Drake Dissing Pusha T & Pharrell

Charlamagne discussed Drake’s recent appearance on Travis Scott’s Utopia during an episode of The Breakfast Club. Giving his opinion on the song, “Meltdown,” he theorized why the Toronto rapper would target Pharrell.

On the song, Drake raps, “Man, f*** all that spinning the narrative shit/I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*** about all of that heritage sh*t/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that sh*t/Don’t come to the boy ’bout repairing some sh*t/Don’t come to the boy about sparing some sh*t.”

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, winners of the Best Pop Culture Podcast award for ‘The Breakfast Club,’ attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Drake always says something that’s supposed to sound tough, but it just doesn’t,” Charlamagne said on his show. From there, he poked fun at Drake’s lyrics before bringing up Pusha T’s diss aimed at the Toronto rapper’s longtime collaborator, 40. Charlamagne theorized that Drake targeting Pharrell is his way of getting even on that. “Drake, if you want it with Pusha, just set it up again. You still owe him anyway, honestly,” Charlamagne added.

As for the aforementioned necklace previously owned by Pharrell, Drake rocked it in the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video. The piece went on sale at last year’s Joopiter auction. Drake further threatens in the song, “You lucky that Vogue was suing/ ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and s**t.”

Charlamagne Discusses Drake & Pusha T Beef

Following his Utopia appearance, Drake will be dropping his own album, For All the Dogs, in the coming weeks. At a recent It’s All a Blur Tour show, he referenced releasing the project in “like, two weeks or some sh*t.”

