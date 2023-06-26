Charlamagne says that he’s not confident Jim Jones’ recent response to Pusha T will be enough. The Dipset rapper released a track dissing Pusha on Saturday night. In the lyrics, he targets Pusha’s fashion sense, his relevancy in hip-hop, and his Clipse partner, No Malice. Charlamagne spoke about the effort on The Breakfast Club, Monday morning.

“I don’t think that’s enough,” he said. “I think if you shoot at Pusha, you just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke. You can’t just shoot. You just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke now. That’s what Pusha’s gonna do, if Pusha replies. If we’re looking at the way Pusha has replied before, Pusha gonna drop a nuke off top.”

Charlamagne With Angela Yee & DJ Envy

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, winners of the Best Pop Culture Podcast award for ‘The Breakfast Club,’ attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Charlamagne continued: “So, I like what Jim did. I just don’t know if that’s enough. If you’re gonna engage, you gotta go-go. You can’t fire any warning shots. And I like what Jim did, but you gotta go for the head. I don’t know if he went for the head.”

When Envy began to suggest that Jones could have more in the tank, Charlamagne interject: “When you say ‘not yet’ with Pusha– you can’t say ‘not yet’ with Pusha. You either aim for the head or you do nothing.”

Charlamagne Reacts To Jim Jones Dissing Pusha T

The feud between Jim Jones and Pusha T began back in April when Jones remarked that Pusha isn’t one of the 50 best rappers in hip-hop. The comment clearly stuck with Pusha, who responded by dissing Jones in a new Clipse track debuted at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show, last week. Be on the lookout for a further response from Pusha in the coming days.

