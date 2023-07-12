Travis Scott recently took to Instagram to show off some pricey Louis Vuitton to his followers. In an Instagram Story posted today (July 12), he showcases a rainbow LV trunk, which he reportedly purchased at Pharrell’s auction last year. The auction featured various pieces of clothing, jewelry, and more, bringing in over $5 million. A Travis Scott fan page was able to link the trunk posted by Travis to the one auctioned by Pharrell last October. The trunk sold for $121,250.

Pharrell’s auctioned LV trunk isn’t the only notable arm candy Travis has been spotted with recently. In the past few months, Travis has been spotted various times alongside security personnel holding a briefcase labeled UTOPIA. Some fans think that the highly-anticipated upcoming album will be released later this month. Earlier this week, he announced that he’d be performing at the the pyramids in Egypt on July 28. Some believe this will also be the day that he’ll finally drop the LP.

Read More: Travis Scott Gifts Egyptian Fan His Sneakers

Travis Scott Flexes His Louis Vuitton

Travis Scott ups his briefcase game with Pharrell’s $120K Louis Vuitton trunk https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/rQ44eoY1Sm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 12, 2023

Travis Scott has continued to tease UTOPIA, as well as the eagerly-awaited LP’s features. Previously, it was speculated that The Weeknd would appear on the album, after he shared a photo on Instagram alongside the briefcase. Recently, this news appeared to be confirmed by the co-founder of XO Records. The album is also believed to feature Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Swae Lee, and more.

Pharrell has been showing off his own Louis Vuitton lately, being photographed with a bright yellow speedy bag reportedly worth $1 million. The “millionaire speedy” is part of Pharrell’s first collection as the creative director of menswear at LV. In June, he revealed that “Every part on the bag is [gold].” “The teeth on the zipper is gold, all the hardware, every rivet. This is gold. Obviously diamonds. This chain is real. It has a real strap but you know — so be it, so be it,” he explained.. He debuted the collection last month at a runway show which was attended by countless celebrity guests.

Read More: Travis Scott’s Utopia Show Sells Out In 30 Minutes

[Via]