Recently, Michael Jordan took to Instagram to tease a possible collaboration he has in the works with Travis Scott. He shared a clip where the two of them appear to video chat, and Travis says he’s “workin’ on that thang.” Jordan then says that whatever he’s talking about “looks nice,” telling the artist that he “did a good job.” The rapper is seen gathered around a table with his crew, inspecting a blurred, unidentifiable object. The Air Jordan logo quickly flashes across the screen, followed by the title of Travis’ upcoming album, UTOPIA.

Most fans suspect that the two have a new shoe collaboration in the works. Many are eager to see what they’ve come up with, hoping for a new addition to the signature line. “Utopia is everywhere,” one Instagram user notes, and they’re not wrong. Travis Scott has continued to push the upcoming album, going the extra mile to promote his next release. For now, there’s little more information available on the collaboration, or when it could possibly roll out.

Michael Jordan Shares Ad

It’s speculated that Travis Scott will drop UTOPIA on July 28 of this year, the same day he has a listening party scheduled in Egypt. Tickets to his performance later this month at the Pyramids of Giza sold out recently in only 30 minutes. Earlier this week, he also unveiled a few new details of the album to get fans excited. The artist confirmed that the new album will have five different album covers, according to vinyl available for pre-order on his website. A new, white UTOPIA tour bus was also spotted parked outside Michael Rubin’s recent Independence Day bash in the Hamptons.

Recently, Travis Scott also revealed that his upcoming album is reminiscent of some of his older projects. During a festival performance, he told his audience that the LP reminds him of “Owl Pharaoh” (2013) and “Rodeo” (2015). If what he says is true, UTOPIA is sure to be a fan favorite.

