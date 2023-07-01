Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson only ever played against each other 18 times. To a degree, this makes sense as they played in different conferences. However, it’s still weird to think that two of the greatest NBA players of all time only faced off a handful of times. Jordan holds an 11-7 record in the head-to-head (7-6 regular season, 4-1 playoffs). Furthermore, Jordan’s head-to-head stat line is 30.4/6.6/8.1 while Magic’s is 19.2/6.3/11.6.

Their first meeting was in December 1984, during Jordan’s rookie season. The Bulls came away with a 113-112 victory. Meanwhile, their final meeting was in February 1996, with the Bulls winning 99-84. However, their most famous face-off was the 1991 NBA Finals. It was the year of the Bulls’ first title run with Jordan at the helm. The Bulls blew out the Lakers harder than Jalen Green’s teammate’s back. Johnson would retire in 1996, having retired for one more season after initially retiring in 1991.

Jordan And Johnson Dine In Italy

A video emerged online on July 13 showing Jordan and Johnson dining out, reportedly in Italy. The video shows the pair being serenaded by locals. That’s it, that’s the story. They went to dinner in Italy. Jordan doesn’t look like he’s having the best time but there’s no drama or anything especially funny about the video. We hope they had a good meal because Italian food is wonderful, especially when you have it in Italy.

Back home, Jordan recently got into hot water after he appeared to say that he disapproved of his son’s relationship with Larsa Pippen. However, Marcus Jordan later clarified his father’s remarks. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” Marcus Jordan said. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating. Everybody had an opinion at first, I think there was some shock and interest early on. But I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays. At least for me, if we’re gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom’s side and my dad’s side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

