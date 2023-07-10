Travis Scott is only a few weeks away from making his long-awaited return. His new album Utopia is scheduled to be released on July 28th and there’s no shortage of ways to experience it. After months of teasing Scott finally properly announced the album with a trailer last week. That trailer was accompanied by pre-orders for dozens of new merch bundles slated to drop alongside the album. The various vinyl variants of Utopia will reportedly come with five different album covers.

Travis Scott also announced a live performance associated with the album’s release. He’ll be performing the album in tandem with its release later this month at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. While there aren’t a whole ton of details on what the performance will be like, fans were clearly excited. When tickets went on sale earlier this week they didn’t last long. Thankfully Scott avoided a Taylor Swift-level ticket-buying fiasco, but fans who overslept aren’t likely to have gotten their hands on tickets. They were completely sold out just 30 minutes after initially going on sale. While organizers are claiming there working to get more tickets available, nothing is official yet.

Travis Scott Egypt Show Sells Out In Half An Hour

Travis Scott has been building up to the release of Utopia for months. From busses spotted with the album’s logo to clothes and accessories Scott has been seen wearing he’s been building up hype for the album all year. While no features have been confirmed for the album Travis has joined a few artists on stage recently. He surprised fans by coming out during a SZA concert in the European leg of her tour last month. Just over the weekend at Wireless Fest he brought out recent breakout star Sexyy Red to play some songs with him.

Utopia is set to be Travis Scott’s first new studio album in 5 years. His previous project Astroworld came out in 2018. The album featured smash hit songs like Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect. What do you think of Travis Scott’s Utopia show selling out in just 30 minutes? Let us know in the comment section below.

