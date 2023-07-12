Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world right now, and that will not be changing anytime soon. Overall, his status is only going to increase as Utopia is set to drop. Supposedly, the album is either coming out on July 21st or July 28th. However, there has been no guaranteed or confirmed release date. Instead, Scott continues to tease the album, and fans have had to fend for themselves. That said, we speak for everyone when we say we are excited for it to finally arrive.

On the 28th, Travis will be heading to Egypt where he will perform in front of the pyramids. Overall, this is a massive performance that likely brings forth the release of Utopia. Fans are flying out from all over the world, and it should prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. This performance could either be Scott’s first unveiling of the album or simply his first live run-through. Either way, there is a lot of anticipation over what is coming next. More recently, however, Travis was in Germany for a European rendition of Rolling Loud, and the crowd he brought out was massive.

Travis Scott In Germany

In the clip above, he ironically brought out a fan from Egypt. The man had flown all the way to Germany to come to see Travis Scott, and he was more than excited to be there. He even got to go on stage with Scott and perform the track “No Bystanders.” Subsequently, Travis gave the man his shoes. It was a great moment and one that has become a given at all of his shows.

In the not-so-distant future, we hope to have an update on Utopia. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this clip, in the comments section below.

