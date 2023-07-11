Russ is someone who has a massive following all around the world. Although he has had his fair share of feuds with other artists in the industry, he has maintained his lane. Overall, he has done a great job of building up his fanbase in an organic way. Now, whenever he goes overseas or to a new country, he has thousands of adoring fans watching him perform. For some, this has been baffling as you rarely hear about Russ alongside some of hip-hop’s heavyweights. Regardless, his following persists, whether you’re paying attention or not.

As a result of people not giving him his respect, he has had a bit of a chip on his shoulder over the years. Consequently, whenever someone throws disrespect his way, he tries to correct people. Well, that happened over the weekend as Travis Scott revealed that he would be performing at the pyramids in Egypt. Many on social media were saying that Scott was the first to do it. However, Russ had already done so in October of last year. This led to a couple of tweets in regard to the situation.

Russ Sets The Record Straight

trendsetter…pyramids, $12 vinyl..we see it 🥂 — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) July 10, 2023

Russ also went on to note that Scott is selling CDs of the album for $12 which just so happens to be how much he is selling vinyls of his album Santiago. The implications here are fairly clear. That said, this call-out will not deter fans from traveling out to the Egyptian desert for some incredible music. Utopia has the potential to be the biggest album of the entire year, and fans cannot wait to hear it. Hopefully, it is an album that lives up to the hype.

As for Russ, Santiago promises to be his best album yet. There is quite a bit of fanfare surrounding its release, and it should be interesting to see what direction he goes in. Let us know which album you’re most excited for, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

