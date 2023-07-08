Russ stopped a concert at Calgary Stampede in Canada, earlier this week, when the security team got into it with a female fan. In a clip that’s since made its way to social media, the rapper calls out members of the security for being too “aggressive” and eventually climbs off stage to help the fan.

“What y’all doing?” Russ asked. “Yo, yo, that’s a female bro. What’s wrong with you? Yo! That’s a woman, dog. You don’t need to be that aggressive. It’s five fucking dudes. What are ya’ll doing? Damn dog.”

From there, Russ jumps off stage as fans cheer him on. “All I saw was just five grown men with one chick, like doing way too much,” Russ said when returning back to the stage. “I don’t know if there was a fight — that was OD.”

Many fans online also took Russ’ side in the incident. “Security always doing too much,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another took to the defense of the security team. “Nah bro. She didn’t leave and grabbed the pole. Who cares if she’s a chick,” they argued. “You fight back with five guys there they’re going to push back. They didn’t hurt her they got her out of s restricted area. Nothing wrong with that.”

Russ stops his Calgary Stampede show to confront aggressive security 😮https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/c0vEEfDAWx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 7, 2023

Russ’ performance comes just over a month ahead of the release of his next studio album, SANTIAGO, which will be dropping on Friday, August 18, 2023. Russ made the announcement with a lengthy statement posted on social media, last month. “This album represents my mental, spiritual, physical and emotional journey to my treasure (I talk more about what my treasure is on the album but it’s symbolized by the pyramid). The journey at times wasn’t and isn’t pretty,” Russ wrote at the time. “I’ve put myself through the ringer and beat myself up quite a bit along the way. The front cover depicts externally what that sort of psychological warfare looks like.”

