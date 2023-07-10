Travis Scott continues to be one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. Overall, his clout is about to increase significantly as Utopia is about to be released later this month. Although the release date has yet to be confirmed, he has noted that he will be performing the album at the pyramids in Egypt on July 28th. Consequently, people think that the album will be dropping on that day. No matter what, it is very clear that the project is about to be released, which is super exciting.

Moreover, it was revealed that the album will have five different album covers. Additionally, Travis Scott has already begun selling merch bundles on his website. This is due to the fact that Billboard is now counting these bundles toward album sales. When Astroworld came out, Scott sold so many bundles that his album sales were astronomical. With Utopia, it seems like we will be getting something very similar. As for social media, Scott has been showing some of the behind-the-scenes work on his album.

Travis Scott x Rick Rubin

For instance, in the Instagram post above, we can see Travis Scott working with Rick Rubin out in Malibu. Throughout the video, Rubin is praising Travis for one of the beats he was working on. Although, he was also giving him some pointers on how to change up the song and continue working through it. Overall, it was a very constructive studio sesh. That said, we still didn’t get too many glimpses of the actual song, which is a huge tease. If anyone knows how to build mystery for an album, it would be Travis.

Hopefully, the album ends up living up to this wild rollout. There is a lot of hype surrounding the project, and fans are expecting him to deliver. Let us know what your expectations for the project are, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

