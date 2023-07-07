Travis Scott is feeling fired up. The rapper was recently cleared of all wrongdoing from the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which multiple people were injured and killed due to a swelling crowd. The civil and criminal charges were dropped, letting Travis move on with his life and career. His latest stunt: Hyping the crowds up yet again, this time jumping and performing on an SUV at Openair Frauenfeld. The biggest European hip-hop festival kicked things off with a bang, with Scott turning everything up to eleven.

Openair Frauenfeld 2023 goes from July 6th to the 8th, which means Travis Scott was the main opening act. Fans were over-the-moon with Scott’s performance. This makes sense, considering he’s always been a tremendous live performer. And while many speculated whether he’d dial it back due to the Astroworld tragedy in Houston a few years back, that wasn’t the case Thursday night. Travis is back to being 100 percent himself.

Travis Scott & The “UTOPIA” Drop

Travis Scott isn’t just driving the masses wild with his stage antics. He is ramping up marketing for his upcoming album, UTOPIA. His most recent tease comes via a new tour bus with the album title in big letters. He’s also been filming an album commercial all over the world, tagging the name on random buildings in Europe and other places. It’s been a minute since a new Scott tracklist surfaced, so UTOPIA is anticipated with wild expectations, for sure.

In other Travis Scott news, he was partying with Quavo and a ton of other music celebrities at Michael Rubin’s white-out party. The night featured everybody donning all-white clothing and cutting loose. Guests included Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, French Montana, Meek Mill, Odell Beckham, and James Harden. Mobbing with the stars and leaping on cars; it’s safe to say Travis is all the way back to his fast-life, go-wild self.

