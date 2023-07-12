rolling loud germany
Sneakers
Travis Scott's Rolling Loud Air Jordans Up For Auction
The shoes, originally gifted to a fan, are expected to sell for around $10K.
By
Ben Mock
Dec 17, 2023
Music
Travis Scott Gifts Egyptian Fan His Sneakers
Travis Scott put on quite the show in Germany.
By
Alexander Cole
Jul 12, 2023
