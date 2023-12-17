Travis Scott's Rolling Loud Air Jordans Up For Auction

A pair of custom Cactus Jack Air Jordans that Travis Scott gave to a fan at Rolling Loud Germany have been put up for auction. Scott gifted the Egyptian fan the shoes after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit. The shoes are being sold through Goldin's and are expected to go for around $10,000. "In an iconic moment in pop culture history, we're excited to see these sneakers hit the auction block. As a sneakerhead myself, it's great to offer a rare opportunity for other collectors to own a custom pair of Air Jordans" auction owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

As mentioned, it wasn't the first time that Scott gave away his shoes over the summer. Earlier in July, at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Scott got up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out one fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

Travis Kelce Jersey Sells For $37K

However, Scott's custom Air Jordans are just the latest famous lot Goldin has handled. A jersey worn by Travis Kelce during a 2019 NFL game in Mexico City has been sold at auction for $37K. "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors," Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

The news came after Swift spoke at length about her relationship with Kelce in her interview with TIME after being named the magazine's Person of the Year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift said.

