Taylor Swift Named TIME's 2023 Person Of The Year After Dominant Run Of Releases

Taylor Swift is easily the biggest artist on the entire planet right now. Overall, he albums are selling over 1 million copies in their first week. Furthermore, she could re-record one of her previous albums and still have it sell more than the OG release. Although some people find her constant releases nauseating, her fans love it. In fact, there is a good reason behind these releases as she is simply looking to own her masters, as well as her own publishing. It is a noble cause that fans can get behind.

Additionally, Swift had the Eras Tour this year, which was one of the biggest tours in the history of music. The movie has been making huge waves in theatres, and fans have been loving it. Moreover, she is now in a relationship with football star Travis Kelce. All of these things have kept her in the news and have helped make her as relevant as ever. Consequently, she just got a huge honor by being named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. You can check out the cover, below.

Taylor Swift Makes Another Cover

In her interview with TIME, Swift explained how she got together with Kelce. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she began. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Let us know what you think of the decision to put Swift on the cover, in the comments section below. Do you think this is justified? Or should it have been someone else? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the latest updates on all of your favorite artists.

