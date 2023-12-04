Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce & The Chiefs As They Take On The Packers

Taylor Swift was in attendance for the Kansas City Chief's latest game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. She rocked an oversized red coat over a black turtleneck. During the broadcast, she watched on alongside Brittany Mahomes as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, came up just short of a comeback win with a failed hail mary attempt to end the game.

Kelce finished with four catches for 81 yards as the Chiefs lost 19-27. With the loss, they fall to 8-4 on the season, keeping them in first place in the AFC West. The Packers, on the other hand, are now 6-6 and in third place in the NFC North.

It's far from the first time Taylor Swift has attended one of Travis Kelce's games this season. She first made an appearance at the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears back in September. Additionally, the star tight end recently traveled to Buenos Aires to attend the singer's Eras Tour show in November. On stage, Swift switched up the lyrics to her hit song, “Karma,” to shout out her new boyfriend. She sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Afterward, Kelce discussed the moment on his podcast, New Heights. “Yeah, no, had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh, shh,’ she really just said that," Kelce admitted on the show.

Swift's appearance at Sunday night's game comes after she recently congratulated Kelce on amassing 11,000 total receiving yards for his career. In doing so, she liked an Instagram post noting the feat. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance on HotNewHipHop.

