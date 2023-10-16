Travis Kelce Cheers On His Brother Jason Solo, Goes On Date With Taylor Swift Before Game

The superstar couple of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is back being seen in public. Boy oh boy did they have a fun weekend together. HNHH reported yesterday about their surprise appearances on SNL after the massive writer's strike. It was the season 49 premiere, in fact, according to PageSix. Both stars were feeling a little extra lovey touching and smooching after their cameos. On top of Travis showing off his comedic chops during a skit with the NFL trying to not talk about Taylor, both of them went on a dinner date.

It was at the famous Nobu restaurant and Travis and Taylor were dressed semi-casual but killed their outfits. You can see in the picture above that the Chiefs tight-end is rocking a more monochromatic look. He rocked all tan and a sprinkling of white in the shirt and shoes. On the other hand, Swift opted for a black leather skirt and a floral top. However, you would think the blissful night would end with the two at the Eagles versus Jets game. But, according to TMZ Sports, it did not.

Travis Kelce Attends Eagles Game Alone

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his brother Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Travis made sure to pull up though. For casual fans, it is just another game in the regular season. But, Travis knew the meaning this game had for his brother, Jason. The longtime All-Pro Eagles center made history for the franchise. He now holds the record for the most consecutive starts in the team's existence. Travis remained fairly low-key sitting near the sidelines to cheer on his brother. However, the most asked question will be, "Where was Taylor?"

What are your initial thoughts on Travis Kelce attending the Philadelphia Eagles game solo to support his brother Jason? Why do you think Taylor Swift did not show up to it? From the outside looking in, do you believe their relationship is going well? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

