Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce By Returning To Kansas City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong as of late. Overall, these two are an unlikely couple. However, Travis was very much determined to make it happen. Now, they are a huge power couple that everyone's attention is on. Kelce has brought Swift to a couple of Kansas City Chiefs games. Meanwhile, he actually went all the way to Argentina to watch her perform. Needless to say, these two are smitten with one another. They are having a lot of fun, and it has been cool to watch that love blossom.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles before going up against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the end, Taylor Swift was not at any of the games. This is because she was performing in Brazil. Overall, it was a difficult run for her as a fan died at one of her shows. As for Travis, he was photographed looking lonesome amid her absence. Well, according to TMZ, it seems like both have a reason to smile now.

Read More: What Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album?

Travis Kelce x Taylor Swift

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As it turns out, Taylor is officially back in Kansas City. We imagine she is there to spend time with Travis Kelce, while also watching some of his upcoming games. If you have been following the Chiefs season, you would know that she has been a major good luck charm. Now that she is back in the city, that could spell major trouble for the rest of the league. It could also mean that Kelce will be delivering some huge numbers, very soon.

Let us know your thoughts on this new celebrity couple, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite athletes and personalities, and even couples, on occasion.

Read More: Taylor Swift Expected At Chiefs-Broncos Game

[Via]