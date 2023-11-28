travis kelce taylor swift
- SportsTravis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Crazed Fans Pushed Him To Move Into New Home, Jason Kelce RevealsThe 3x Super Bowl champ has never experienced fame like this before. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTaylor Swift Fans Beg Her Not To Collaborate With F.L.Y. Amid "Swag Surfin'" TrendThe debate isn't just over who is really responsible for the current popularity of "Swag Surfin'," but also what lines she can't cross.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTravis Kelce And Taylor Swift To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Together, Star Shares His Thoughts On Fans Reactions At Patriot GameWhat a perfect time to grow even closer for Travis and Taylor. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsTaylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce By Returning To Kansas CityTravis Kelce is a lucky guy.By Alexander Cole