Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Finally Engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been linked to one another since July 2023 after the NFL star confessed his crush for her on his podcast.

However, after catching wind of the admission on his New Heights Podcast, they eventually linked. Since that revelation, the two have been at each other's sides, supporting one another. Of course, NFL viewers know all too well about her appearances at his games.

As most of you know, the future hall of famer has been a fan of Taylor's for some time. He also revealed that he was upset he missed out on being able to chat with the pop phenom during her Eras tour. He had a friendship bracelet at the ready with his phone number on it.

The pictures are stunning and adorable as the happy pairing are all smiles while in a luscious garden. There's also a great look at the engagement ring and it's a beauty. Per the outlet, it's a Old Mine Brilliant Cut. Kindred Lubeck is the designer and its said that Kelce worked directly with the jeweler to get the ring how he wanted it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" is on its way to being complete as they have just announced their engagement. The superstar couple has been dating since 2023, making things official in September. Per TMZ, the outlet caught their joint Instagram post, which has been up for an hour at the time of writing.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.