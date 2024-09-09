Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Turn Heads During NYC Date Night

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
The couple had attended the U.S. Open together, earlier in the day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out together in New York City on Sunday night after attending the U.S. Open Tennis Championships earlier in the day. In photos published by TMZ, the two rolled up to a restaurant hand-in-hand for the date night. Kelce rocked a collared shirt and pants with a hat while Swift wore an evening dress.

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 and made numerous headlines throughout the year as the singer was in attendance at several of his games. That trend appears to be continuing in 2024, as she was present at the Kansas City Chief's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, last Thursday. Kelce's team went on to win the game 27-20 with the help of his three catches and 34 yards.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend The US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Swift and Travis. Kelce at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kelce and Swift's day together comes after they recently fought up breakup rumors stemming from an alleged public relations document discussing how to handle their split. Kelce's P.R. company, Full Scope PR, labeled it "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," in a statement afterward. They added: "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents." The document claimed that the two are planning to announce the split on September 28, 2024. "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time," it read.

We're not permitted to post the images of Swift and Kelce directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on HotNewHipHop.

