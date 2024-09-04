Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Debunk Breakup Rumors After Alleged Document Leaks

Travis Kelce's public relations team says they are taking legal action.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have shot down the rumors that they're breaking up, which stem from an alleged document regarding a public relations strategy to announce their split. The company that was rumored to be behind the letter, Full Scope PR, has released a statement denying its legitimacy. They say the document is "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." They added: "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

When the document surfaced, it claimed the announcement would be made on September 28, 2024. "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time," it read.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Celebrate The Chiefs Winning Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 and made numerous headlines throughout the year as the singer was in attendance at several of his games. She stood by his side as he and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers, earlier this year.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Alleged Breakup Document Leaks

The rumor comes as Kelce and the Chiefs prepare to kick off their 2024 regular season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Check out the since-debunked breakup document below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.